Dead dealer Darren Broadbent’s girlfriend caught with drugs

The grieving girlfriend of drug dealer Darren Broadbent who suffered fatal stab wounds was caught by police in possession of drugs just days after the death.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 3, how Sharon Warren, 43, of Derby Road, Chesterfield, was caught with 5.17grammes of amphetamine, 3.7grammes of cannabis and 22.18grammes of GHB at her home after a police raid.

Thorntree Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Christopher Knowles said: “Police attended her address with a drugs warrant and found amphetamine, cannabis and GHB.

“Warren was arrested and admits possessing the drugs for personal use.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing two lots of a class B and one lot of class C drugs after the raid on August 10, 2016, and she also admitted breaching her bail conditions by previously failing to attend court.

Probation officer Katie Webberly explained that Warren has said she has used drugs sporadically but they have never been an ongoing problem.

But Warren revealed to the probation service that she had the drugs because she was grieving for her deceased partner Darren Broadbent who was found dead on August 1 after suffering stab wounds.

Ms Webberly said: “She said she wanted to knock herself out and forget everything in her words and she had purchased the drugs in bulk in her words.”

She added that Warren revealed that she is concerned because she is surrounded by people who are drug users and she is scared of her deceased partner’s previous drug acquaintances.

The probation service explained that Warren had been with Darren Broadbent for a year-and-a-half but was the victim of domestic violence and is due to have a brain scan after being hit with an iron bar.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter confirmed in court that Warren had been the victim of domestic violence during her relationship with Darren Broadbent.

District Judge Andrew Davison described Warren’s recent history as tragic.

He sentenced Warren to a 12 month community order with a 21 day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also fined £75 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Warren was also sentenced to one day’s detention for the bail breach but that was deemed served after she had been locked up overnight after a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Nottingham Crown Court previously heard on October 24 how Chesterfield drug dealer Darren Broadbent was stabbed to death while committing a robbery which a friend and fellow dealer organised.

Darren Broadbent, 35, of Grindlow Avenue, Boythorpe, was found dead at Thorntree Court, on Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, on August 1, after attempting to rob two other dealers, according to the court.