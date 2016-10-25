Deer’s antlers were tangled in rope

A deer was rescued by the RSPCA after his antlers got tangled in rope round a horse jump.

RSPCA officers were called to a field in Smalley Mill Road, Horsley, near Derby, on Wednesday, October 19, to reports of the trapped fallow deer.

A team of four officers worked together to hold the young buck still and cut the rope which was wrapped around his antlers.

Inspector Mick Darling said: “The deer was caught by some rope on the antlers which was then attached to some horse jumps in a field.

“We used a blanket to cover the deer to keep him calm and still while I used a knife to cut the rope away.

“He wasn’t injured so he was released back into the wild.”

To support the RSPCA text HELP to 78866 to give £3.