Defendant must pay £195 after obstructing police manhunt

A man has been ordered to pay £195 after he obstructed police officers who were searching for an alleged offender during an investigation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 3, how David John Baston, 35, of Brassington Street, Clay Cross, told police visiting his home that he did not know where the alleged offender was when the alleged offender was at his address.

Prosecuting solicitor Christopher Knowles said: “Police attended the address because they had been advised a man they were looking for and who was wanted for alleged offences was staying with the defendant.

“They asked the defendant a number of times if this man was there but Baston said he was not but police did not believe him and then the man they wanted made himself known to them.”

Baston pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing three police officers in the execution of their duty after the incident on August 24 at Brassington Street, Clay Cross.

Defence solicitor Pari Seeley said: “The individual the officers were searching for was being arrested for a series of alleged offences.

“He was at the address and sat in the living room with Baston’s partner and Baston was concerned what would happen to his partner if he assisted the officers.

“He did not attempt to stop the police entering the address and then the alleged offender came to the door and said,’I’m here, let’s go’.”

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Baston £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.