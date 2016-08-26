Derby County stars take part in holiday coaching camps for kids

On-the-ball Derby County stars made sure the summer school holidays went with a bang for thrilled youngsters in Belper.

For first-team players took part in special holiday coaching camps, set up by the Rams’ Community Trust.

The camps enabled hundreds of budding, young footballers to improve their skills and keep active during the holiday break.

And Rams duo Chris Martin and Richard Keogh were two of the players to get involved as they made surprise appearances at Belper Leisure Centre.

The arrival of Martin and Keogh sparked lots of excitement among the youngsters, many of whom were big Derby fans and even season-ticket holders.

Martin and Keogh got the chance to take part in a kickabout and give help and advice to the children before taking each other on in a nine-a-side match to finish off.

The players also took time out to answer questions, sign shirts and pose for autographs, much to the delight of everyone who was there.

Martin said: “I really enjoyed it. I can remember being a kid and going to soccer schools similar to this in the school holidays. They’ve got a good bunch of kids at Belper.

“It was good to go down and give a bit back. They’re fans of the club, so it was good to go and have a kick around with them.”

Two other Rams stars, Bradley Johnson and Craig Bryson, also visited Ripley Leisure Centre as part of the holiday coaching sessions initiative.