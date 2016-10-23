Derbyshire firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree

Stock picture.

Stock picture.

Derbyshire firefighters rescued a cat which was stuck up a tree.

Alfreton crews were called to Alder Road in Belper shortly before 5pm yesterday.

They used a nine-metre ladder to access the stricken moggie before rescuing it and returning it to its owner.

They left the scene after about half an hour.

