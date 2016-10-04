Derbyshire folk swap genders for breast cancer line

Businesses across the area will be helping raise money and awareness for Derbyshire charity the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline.

Tomorrow men and women at businesses across north east Derbyshire will be swapping trousers for dresses and visa versa as part of the charity’s Gene’s Don’t Care What You Wear campaign.

Research shows that 1 in 200 people carry a faulty gene which can cause breast cancer in a woman’s lifetime but what many people do not realise is that man are just as likely to be carriers of the gene as women and could be completely unaware that they are passing it on to their daughters.

Becky Measures, 34, of Chesterfield, whose mum, Wendy Watson started the vital helpline, said: “It is so hard for the men because by the time they have discovered they are gene carriers their young daughters have already been struck by the disease.

“If they are made aware it means that something can be done and support given. By making one person aware we can save a family for generations to come.”

The Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is completely dependant on charity fundraising to keep running.

And in order to drum up some much-needed cash its volunteers are encouraging businesses across the area to dress up for the day.

“It is the only helpline of its kind in the country,” said Becky,” “and just helps make people aware of their options. It gives people someone to go to who has been there.”

One business taking part includes Chesterfield restaurant Mes Amis with its ‘brarden’ event - during which the premises will be decorated with bras containing plants and flowers.

Businesses can register by contacting becky@beckymeasures.com.

For more information please contact Becky on 07875444670.