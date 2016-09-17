Derbyshire Food and Drink Fair ranked as one of the most delicious

Derbyshire Food and Drink Fair has been chosen by the UK’s leading holiday rentals site HolidayLettings.co.uk - which is owned by TripAdvisor - as one of the “15 Delicious Food Festivals That Will Give You Serious Lunch-Envy”.

The list has been compiled to celebrate some of the best food and drinks festivals across the UK.

Saskia Welman, HolidayLettings.co.uk spoeksman, said: “The Derbyshire Food and Drink Festival made it onto our list as it’s a family friendly festival that will be featuring the renowned GBBO 2013 Winner Frances Quinn, who will be sharing her baking expertise and signing cookbooks.

“This lively festival also offers cookery theatre, live stage music, and children’s activities that include a craft tent.”

The next Derbyshire Food and Drink Fair is scheduled for September 24 and 25 at Bakewell.

To see the full list of these amazing festivals, click here: https://www.holidaylettings.co.uk/blog/15-delicious-food-festivals/