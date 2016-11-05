Derbyshire groups get cash boost from Co-op

Seven groups in the Derbyshire have unwrapped an early Christmas present after sharing nearly £11,000 in the latest payout from Central England Co-operative’s Community Dividend Fund.

A wide range of projects from across the area shared the festive funding boost of £10,910, with a total of £42,555 handed out to 26 good causes across 16 counties.

Stand Road Bowls Club, in Chesterfield, was handed the highest award with £3,500 to pay for a new shelter.

Members of the crown green bowls club will now be able to shelter from the rain as a result of the grant.

Codnor Bowls Club has also been handed a Community Dividend Fund grant of £2,600 which will go towards new fencing and refurbishment of its pavilion and bowls hut. Members will not be the only ones to benefit from the funding as youngsters from nearby schools also use the facility during term-time.

A wild flower garden area will be created with a £1,000 grant handed to Holme Hall Unite, in Chesterfield, and The Belper District 50+ Forum has been awarded £550 for a new projector and screen to aid descriptive talks within the community.

People can apply for funding by visiting https://communities.centralengland.coop.