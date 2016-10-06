Derbyshire man not seen by family since June is reported missing

Concerns are mounting for a missing Derbyshire man.

James McDonald, 50, has not been seen by his family since June. He was reported missing on Thursday, September 29 .

Mr McDonald has links to Derby, Manchester, Yorkshire, Devon and Cornwall.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short mousey hair.

He drives a distinctive white Ford Transit van which has artificial turf on the bumper.

Anyone who knows of Mr McDonald’s whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 310 of September 29.