Derbyshire parents need to apply for secondary school places now

Parents of year six pupils are being encouraged to apply for their child’s secondary school place before it is too late.

Derbyshire County Council is calling on parents to apply for secondary school places for September 2017.

Around 8,200 year six primary school children – who were born between 1 September 1 2005 and August 31 2006 – have been sent information on the application process.

Applying is easy and can be done online in the school admissions section of the county council’s website at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions. The deadline to submit applications is midnight on Monday, October 2016 31.

Applying online is quicker and allows parents to make changes to their application at any point up to the closing date.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 between 8am and 8pm on weekdays and 9.30am and 4pm on Saturdays. When completing the application form parents will be asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to go to.

Parents can still choose to complete a paper form, which they can get by emailing admissions.transport@derbyshire.gov.uk or ringing 01629 537499.