Police have moved to reassure residents after a clown was apparently spotted outside a Derbyshire primary school.

At about 8.30am yesterday, staff at Hollingwood primary called police to say a clown was seen outside the school waving and scaring children.

Today, officers attended the school and spoke to staff, parents, dog walkers and local residents.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: " No further sightings of a man dressed as a clown have been made.

"Officers would like to reassure the public that reports relating to clowns scaring people within Derbyshire are very low and, at the moment, is not a concern."

In recent weeks, people around the UK have reported a series of sightings of people dressed as clowns frightening children.

The police spokesman warned that Derbyshire people who engage in such behaviour could be arrested.

"Just don't do it," they added.