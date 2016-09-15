A convicted murderer who stamped a mother to death is still on the run after escaping from an open prison in Derbyshire.

Police said Darren Jackson, 51, fled HMP Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said on Thursday morning: "We're doing all we can to find him."

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said: "When an abscond takes place, police are immediately notified and are responsible for locating the offender.

"Those who do abscond are returned to much tougher, closed prisons where they will have to serve additional time."

The Manchester Evening News reports Jackson took the life of a mum-of-three in 1984.

Gill Ellis, 29, from Burnley, was murdered by Jackson, then a teenager, as she made her way home from a Christmas party.

In 1986, Manchester Crown Court heard muggers had attacked Gill, stole her handbag and left her unconscious at a recreation ground.

Jackson then discovered her but instead of helping he stamped on her stomach and tore a main blood vessel to her heart, killing her.

In 1997, he escaped from HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire and went on the run for three days before giving himself up after he was spotted.

He was released in 2007 - after serving 21 years of his sentence - but was later recalled to HMP Sudbury .

Jackson is described white, 6ft 4in tall and slim. He has short cropped grey hair and a tribal tattoo on his wrist.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police urgently on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.