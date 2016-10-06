Derbyshire road traffic injuries at 30-year low

The number of people injured on Derbyshire’s roads is at a 30-year low according to new figures released by the council.

The 2015 Derby and Derbyshire Annual Casualty Report has revealed the total number of people who were injured on roads across the county and Derby city was 2, 997 – the lowest number recorded since 1975.

The number of people killed was 25 in total, with 324 serious injuries reported, which was the second lowest for the same period.

For Derbyshire roads alone a total of 2,237 people were reported injured, of which 23 died and 301 were seriously injured.

Derbyshire County Council has earmarked £530,000 for future road safety initiatives to make our roads even safer.

Highways chief councillor Dean Collins, said: “By 2021 we’ll be spending a third less on providing services than we were before Government austerity cuts to local council funding began in 2010. But despite these reductions we will not rest on our laurels and road safety remains a top priority.

“We have £530,000 earmarked for the coming year to invest in engineering improvements to keep Derbyshire’s highways safe and in a reliable condition and we will continue our targeted programmes to educate and encourage safer driving.”