Derbyshire’s academic ties to Far East strengthened

Academic chiefs joined with the Minister for Universities on a trip to China to forge stronger bonds with the Far East.

Senior professionals from the University of Derby visited Shanghai as part of a ministerial delegation led by Jo Johnson MP to further strengthen research collaborations between the UK and China.

The delegation included the University of Derby’s pro vice-chancellor for external affairs, Professor Judith Lamie, Professor Nick Antonopoulos, dean of the college of engineering and technology and research professor in distributed systems, and professor of distributed computing, Lu Liu, alongside other UK representatives.