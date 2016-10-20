Derbyshire’s employment figures are on the up

The number of people in employment in Derbyshire has increased according to new figures.

The figures released by the Office for National Statistics shows that the number of people in work in September this year across the county was 6,155 - an increase of 35 on the same month last year.

Across the East Midlands, the number of people in work in the three months to August 2016 rose by 37,275 compared with the three months to May 2016.

There were 28,423 more people in work in August 2016 than for the same period 12 months earlier and 83,326 more in work than two years ago.

The number of people recorded as unemployed rose 2,079 from 106,469 in the three months to May 2016 to 108,549 in August 2016.

But the longer-term trends show continuing falling unemployment. In August 2015 there were 109,411 people registered as out of work and 12 months earlier the figure was 128,483 – a drop of 863 year-on-year and 19,934 over two years.

Across the region the number of people claiming Jobseekers Allowance fell 705 to 30,660 in September from 31,365 in August.

Scott Knowles, chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, said: “The employment figures continue to be very positive - employment is up, longer-term unemployment continues to fall and the claimant count has fallen again.

“There have been various reports out since the EU Referendum which suggested that recruitment was falling as a consequence of the vote to leave the EU. Given those reports, we would not have been surprised to have seen a small rise in unemployment this month. But the figures released show that business continues to have the confidence to invest in recruitment despite the uncertainties.”