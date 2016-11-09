Derbyshire snow update

Snow has fallen in some parts of Derbyshire overnight - though not in the amounts forecast.

A Met Office warning for further snow still remains in force until 10am however.

Derbyshire County Council said gritting crews treated all primary routes across Derbyshire last night, and have been out treating primary routes in the High Peak from 4am.

There are currently no road closures in force, though motorists are advised to take extra care for their journeys this morning.