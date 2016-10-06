Derbyshire youths challenged to build rocket ships

Young scientists are being encouraged to reach for the stars by taking on a model rocket building challenge.

Students aged between 11 and 18 are bring invited to enter the UK Aerospace Youth Rocketry Challenge (UKAYRoC) - with the national champions wining an all-expenses paid trip to Paris.

Teams compete regionally to qualify for the national finals with winners going on to represent the UK in a fly off against teams from the USA, Japan and France at the Paris International Airshow in June 2017.

Paul Everitt, chief executive of ADS Group, organisers of the UKAYRoC said: “The future success of our industries is dependent on a new generation coming through with qualifications in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“This rocketry challenge is an engaging and exciting way for young people to explore how these subjects are put into practical use.

“The young people who take part in this competition have the potential to go on to achieve successful and rewarding careers in industries that are challenging, diverse and important to the UK’s economy and security.

“It would be a fantastic achievement for an East Midlands team to triumph over teams from the USA, Japan and France in the international finals.”

UKAYRoC has strong support from the aerospace, defence and space industries as well as from famous faces such as the UK’s celebrated astronaut Major Tim Peake.

Congratulating last year’s runners up, Abbeyfield School, at the international final, Major Tim Peake said: “I may have been launched into space in a rocket but the guys here would know more about that process than me.”

The UK Aerospace Youth Rocketry Challenge involves the design, build and launch of a model rocket with the aim of ensuring the ‘passenger’ - one raw egg - remain intact throughout the launch and landing.

The rocket must reach 775 feet with a specific target flight duration of 41-43 seconds.

Rules governing the competition are altered every year to ensure designs can’t be repeated.

Companies such as Rolls-Royce are major employers across the East Midlands, supported by supply chains throughout the region. UKAYRoC is a great introduction to the skills used by many of these organisations which provide high-value and well paid careers locally.

Designed to encourage teamwork, creativity and innovation, UKAYRoC enables young people to gain practical insight into how science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects are used by the aerospace, defence and space industries. The competition demonstrates the value of studying STEM subjects which can lead to rewarding and successful careers.

The deadline for entries is February 8 2017. For further details and to enter visit www.ukayroc.org.uk

There will be cash prizes, certificates and awards for winning teams and their associated youth group or school.