DESTINATION DERBYSHIRE: County economy gets £2 billion tourism windfall

Tourism continues to have a positive impact on the Peak District and Derbyshire – generating almost £2 billion in 2015.

New research confirms that it remains a key cornerstone of the area’s economy - still performing well despite the difficult financial climate.

Buxton Opera House and the converted milk float tram which takes people on tours of the tour with Discover Buxton

The industry’s economic value increased by three per cent from 2014 to 2015, while the number of full-time equivalent jobs it supported stayed steady at 27,754.

Visitor numbers rose by 2.9 per cent to reach 39.9 million, and spending by both day and staying visitors was up overall by 2.9 per cent, at £1.48 billion.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, said: “Tough economic times mean that competition is growing even fiercer in the tourism market, so it’s good to see that the Peak District and Derbyshire is still holding its own in challenging circumstances.

“We’re particularly pleased that, despite the continuing financial squeeze, visitor spending has gone up, bringing more money into the local and regional economy - good news for businesses across the area.”

Chesterfield's crooked spire

The body will also be funding a £1.49 million programme to support around 400 businesses, financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), which it is hoped will boost their competitiveness and create jobs.

They also say they will be ‘working closely’ with council and business partners to develop the Peak District ‘brand’ and cycling market, promoting Derbyshire products and supporting market towns.