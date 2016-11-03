DINING OUT: Peak Edge Hotel - as close to perfection as it gets

A Saturday evening sitting beside a crackling open fire enjoying fine wine and exquisite cuisine is as close to perfection as it gets.

Add to that a four-star venue nestled on the fringes of the glorious Peak District, and you soon have a picture of a delightful way to spend a night out.

A venison dish called Deer in the Woods.

And an invitation to a tasting menu and wine pairing evening at the award-winning Peak Edge Hotel was, quite frankly, one I could hardly refuse.

It’s fair to say I’m no wine connoisseur, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying five delightful offerings from France, Italy and New Zealand - all supplied by Hallgarten Druitt and Novum Wines.

They all perfectly complemented the sumptuous seven-course - yes, you read correctly - meal.

A mainly a fish-based menu, which tasted as delightful as it sounded.

The Big Apple.

The marathon evening of food and wine kicked off in style with a ‘scrummy’ white wine by former French rugby star Gérard Bertrand - and from there the evening just got better and better.

As a lover of fish, the cured sea trout with cucumber, crab, oyster leaf and caviar was rich in taste and left me wanting more. It was the highlight of the evening for me.

I’ll be honest, I’m normally no fan of venison but even course number five called Deer in the Woods, which also featured parsnip, barley, blackberries and bitter chocolate, was a dish lined with flavour.

What I particularly liked was how the staff explained in detail what each course contained.

Our host for the evening, Alex Ellmenreich, of Hallgarten Druitt and Novum Wines, provided an informative commentary between courses - describing the contents of each wine, their history and information about the producer.

Three days before my visit to the venue, the Red Lion Bar and Bistro at Peak Edge Hotel retained its Gastro Pub of the Year title for a second year running at the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards 2016

It really is no surprise to see it recognised by its peers in the industry.

The food was superb, the service first class and the wine simply delightful.

So, if you fancy a nice meal just 15 minutes outside of Chesterfield then look no further than Peak Edge Hotel.

You will not be disappointed.

n For more information on the Peak Edge Hotel, visit www.peakedgehotel.co.uk or contact 01246 566142.

The wines were provided by Hallgarten Druitt and Novum Wines. For more information about the wines they sell, go to hdnwines.co.uk.