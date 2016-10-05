Drink-driver who was found in possession of cannabis is jailed

A Duffield man has been jailed for drink driving and possessing cannabis.

Paul Barraclough, 48, of King Street, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20.

He was stopped by police at around 5.55pm on Friday, July 22, on Wirksworth Road in Duffield and failed a roadside test. He was also found in possession of cannabis.

Barraclough pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment for the drink driving offence, was disqualified from driving for three years, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

He was also sentenced to four weeks in jail for possession of cannabis, to be served concurrently and to two weeks to be served consecutively after the court refused to deal with him at an earlier hearing, due to him being under the influence of alcohol.