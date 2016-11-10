Drug user caught with cannabis plants after police raid

A drug user who was caught with nine cannabis plants has been given a community order with a 12 week curfew.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 3, how Wayne State, 48, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, had his home raided by police who found nine cannabis plants with a street value of between £2,160 and £7,560.

Prosecuting solicitor Christopher Knowles said: “Police attended the defendant’s address and executed a warrant and the property was searched and a small cannabis grow was found of nine plants.

“The street value of the plants was between £2,160 and £7,560.

“State has previous convictions but there is nothing on his record in respect of drugs.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to producing nine cannabis plants after the raid on June 9.

Defence solicitor John Welford said State has maintained throughout that the drugs were for his personal use after disputing claims that it was a commercial production.

Mr Welford said: “It was for personal use and he has had a cannabis habit for along time.

“He was on heroin but got off that.

“He has got deep vein thrombosis and cannabis helps him and he embarked on this enterprise.

“His mobile phone was taken and there was other evidence taken and there was nothing found to indicate that there was any kind of commercial enterprise.”

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced State to a 12 month community order with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

State was also ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.