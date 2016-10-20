Drug-user caught with crack-cocaine and heroin in pub car park

A drug-user has been ordered to pay £195 after she was caught with heroin and crack-cocaine in a pub car park.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Thursday, October 20, how Victoria Palanzula Bowskill, 32, of Cuttholme Road, Chesterfield, had been in the passenger seat of a car in the car park of the Coach and Horses pub in Dronfield when she was caught by police with the drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were at the Coach and Horses car park and saw a vehicle with two females and Bowskill was in the passenger seat and they appeared to be smoking from a pipe.

“The officer approached and the defendant handed over a wrap which she said was heroin and she said she had a few more wraps in her bra which she removed and handed to the officer.”

Bowskill told police she had bought the drugs in Sheffield and they were for her own personal use.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing 0.38grammes crack-cocaine, a class A drug, and admitted possessing 0.41grammes of class A drug diamorphine after the incident on July 20.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said: “She was fully co-operative in handing over the drugs and she admitted they were drugs and they were illegal.

“She tells me she didn’t start using drugs until she was 28-years-old. She spent a long time in Spain where her father works but she came back and met someone who was a drug-user and he introduced her to drugs.”

Ms Page added that Bowskill has worked with drug support teams in the past and she has a willingness to continue do so.

Magistrates fined Bowskill £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.