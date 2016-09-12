Duffield mum launches early years foreign language class

A busy Derby mum is hoping to share her love for foreign languages with small children across north Derby and the Amber Valley with the launch of the region’s first Lingotot business.

Melissa Hanratty, 28, who speaks French and German, will begin running 50 minute French sessions from Wednesday, September 21, at Trinity Methodist Church in Duffield.

Melissa said: “I learned French at a very young age so by the time I started to study it at school, lots of it was already second nature. Young children are like sponges and the earlier they start to learn a second language the easier it is for them.

“While new government legislation has made it compulsory to teach a modern foreign language to children in Key Stage 2, I strongly believe that if you can start even earlier than this then you should.”

Lingotot is currently delivered to more than 10,000 children every week across the UK.

As a franchisee, Melissa will be able to tap in to the award-winning, accredited learning materials which have been designed for children under the age of 11 to learn languages through song and dance and interactive lessons.

The interactive and engaging format aims to encourage understanding and instil confidence in languages at an early age.

Melissa said she would also draw on her experience as a mother to Isabelle, 4, and baby Evelyn: “I have been keen to share my love of languages with my own children and have been amazed by how much my four-year-old daughter already knows.

“I’m hoping that Lingotot will encourage more parents and carers to engage their children in a foreign language—it really is so much fun and has huge wider benefits for ongoing learning and development; instilling confidence and a thirst for learning.”

Melissa has plans in place to expand lessons to include German and Spanish in the near future.

Fore more information, email Melissa at northderby@lingotot.com.