Elderly man in hospital after ‘serious’ house fire

An elderly man is in hospital after a ‘serious’ house fire in a Derbyshire town.

Firefighters from Ripley and Alfreton were called to the house in Lowes Hill, Ripley, at 10,22am this morning.

They had been called by a neighbour who was worried about the elderly man living next door.

The firefighters rescued the elderly man from the house and he was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was also called out to the incident but not used.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our firefighters are still damping down but Derbyshire police and ourselves have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

“The extent of the fire and damage is not known currently but it was a serious fire.

“The condition of the elderly man is not known at this time.”

More on this story will follow as we get it.