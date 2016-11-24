Estranged husband attacked wife after phone call with old flame

An estranged husband attacked his wife after she had been talking on the telephone to a man who had previously come close to causing their marriage to break-down.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 23, how Colin Ringrose, 69, of Manor Road, Brampton, Chesterfield, grabbed his estranged wife and pulled her hair in the kitchen.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They have been married for 42 years and have lived together but in the last ten years they have lived separately in the same house.

“They had an argument over making some food and he became annoyed and began shouting about who she was on the phone to and he grabbed her from behind and dragged her and tried to hit her but she was resisting.”

The court heard how Ringrose grabbed his estranged wife again and was asking where her phone was before she fled to a friend’s and called police.

Mrs Haslam said the complainant suffered a lump to her head and pain where her hair had been pulled.

However, the complainant stated in a letter that she urged the court to be lenient because her estranged husband had found out that she had become reacquainted with a man and she feared this may have tipped him over the edge.

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant felt the defendant has been struggling to bring his diabetes under control and she fears he may have mental health issues.

Ringrose pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 5.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “His actions were not appropriate but a male who previously nearly split up the marriage had been back in contact with the complainant and on this occasion she had been on the phone to him and she knew this was antagonising Mr Ringrose.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on December 7.