Ex assaulted his former partner and damaged her fridge-freezer

An estranged boyfriend assaulted his former partner and damaged her fridge-freezer during a row at their home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard this month how Matthew Fletcher, 32, of Brook Vale Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, returned home drunk before he tipped over a fridge-freezer and then pushed his ex and grabbed her by the throat.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the couple had separated after being together for about 11 years but the defendant remained in the family home.

She added: “He had asked her to get some cocaine and she had tried to call a male on the phone and she left him to collect a child from school and she took keys because she thought he was unfit to drive.

“He was angry and said she should not have locked him in and he grabbed hold of a fridge-freezer in the kitchen and tipped it over in front of the victim and all the items inside fell on the floor and the door fell off.

“He pushed her backwards causing her to bang her head on the door and she got out of the way.”

The complainant grabbed the defendant’s jumper, according to Mrs Haslam, to get him out of the house and they fell on the floor.

Mrs Haslam added that Fletcher then grabbed her by the throat and she was struggling to breath and fishing floats on the floor which she sells were smashed.

Fletcher told police he had been drunk and he had asked his ex to get cocaine for him and there was a tussle and he accepted that her injuries must have been caused during this incident.

He also claimed to police he had been assaulted too but he did not want to make a complaint.

Mrs Haslam said the victim does not want a restraining order or compensation and she wants to resume the relationship.

Fletcher pleaded guilty to damaging a fridge-freezer and fishing floats and pleaded guilty to assault after the incident on September 20.

Magistrates sentenced Fletcher to ten weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.