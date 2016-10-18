Facebook troll is spared jail over threats about slitting ex’s throat

A vicious ex-boyfriend who made threatening Facebook messages about slitting his former partner’s throat and burying her in a wood has narrowly been spared from a jail term.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard during sentencing this month how Christopher Frazer, 26, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield, also responded to a message from someone who had said his comments were vile by stating, “I’ve not killed her yet”, and he later stated, “she deserves death”.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous court hearing that the couple had been in a relationship and had a child but Frazer never had contact with the youngster and the relationship ended badly.

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant had been at home with her new partner when she received an email from a friend pointing her to Facebook where she saw Frazer’s profile and saw her name underlined.

The defendant’s Facebook comment made reference to their child’s birthday, according to Mrs Haslam, and went on to suggest his ex should “let me slit your throat” and “bury you in the woods”.

Mrs Haslam added that when someone referred to Frazer’s comments as vile he commented that he had “not killed her yet” and he later stated “she deserves death”.

The court heard how Frazer had previously threatened his ex with a knife during their time together as a couple.

Mrs Haslam added that this case has brought back bad memories for the complainant.

Frazer, who has a previous conviction for assaulting his former partner, pleaded guilty to sending a Facebook comment on September 8 which conveyed a threat.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau told the previous hearing Frazer had not sent a direct message to the complainant.

But the court later stated this is a serious offence aggravated by Frazer’s record for offences against the same victim with behaviour that has continued over several years and this has caused emotional harm.

Magistrates sentenced Frazer on October 5 to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates also imposed a restraining order banning Frazer from contacting the victim for five years.