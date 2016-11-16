Farmer gets warning after dog row

A farmer has been given a warning after he used threatening behaviour towards a family when he became involved in an argument about unleashed dogs and livestock.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday how Robert Jeffrey Teeboon, 25, of Main Street, Chelmorton, Buxton, challenged a family of walkers with dogs at Monyash with abuse while he was holding a captive bolt gun which is used to control livestock.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “A family was walking dogs across this area and there was a challenge between the defendant and these other people.”

There were concerns about dogs not being on leads with livestock nearby, according to Mr Hollett, and both sides argued.

Mr Hollett added: “It was alleged this defendant made abusive comments in relation to the dogs being off the lead and he had a captive bolt gun.”

Teeboon accepted certain parts of his behaviour but disputed other allegations but Mr Hollett said he had used abusive language in relation to the dogs. Teeboon, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Kirsten Collings, defending, said Teeboon had been the least involved in the row and had been concerned for his father and his pregnant partner who were present. Magistrates sentenced Teeboon to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned he would be re-sentenced if he commits another crime in the next year. He must pay £60 costs, a £20 victim surcharge.