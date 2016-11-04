Firefighters tackle motorcycle blaze in Belper

Firefighters tackled a motorcycle blaze in Belper this lunchtime.

Crews attended the incident on Bridge Street at 12.17pm on Friday.

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames.

The stop message was received at 12.46pm.

Crews left the scene at 12.55pm.

