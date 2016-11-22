Nearly 40 flood warnings remain in place in Derbyshire this morning after heavy rain yesterday.

The warnings can be viewed on the Environment Agency website.

Currently, the A6013 in Bamford is closed between Ladybower Reservoir and the West Lees Road junction because of flooding.

There is still significant standing water on some roads across the area and drivers are being urged to take extra care.

The Met Office said there will be further outbreaks of rain during the morning but it will be drier later.

Derbyshire's emergency services say they have been inundated with reports of flooding.