Former fiancé is fined after pestering his ex with Whatsapp messages

A pest who continued to send unwanted social media messages to his former fiancée after she had split up with him has been given a restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 7, how Mark Worrall, 23, of Sherwood Road, Buxton, had wanted to resume the relationship and refused to leave his ex alone.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant and the complainant had been in a relationship since June, 2015, but they had argued a lot and she felt she had fallen out of love and she ended the relationship.

“She gave him the engagement ring back and as she walked back towards Buxton town centre he followed her saying he loved her and wanted her back but she said leave me alone and walked into a bank to get away from the situation.

“He texted to see if she was okay and she asked him to leave her alone and he contacted her asking what he had done and that he wanted her back.”

Police warned Worrall to leave his ex alone but he said he could text whoever he wanted, according to Ms Haslam.

Worrall subsequently messaged his ex repeatedly, according to Ms Haslam, asking what she thought she was playing at, stating that he thought his ex was “pathetic”, that he wanted to be friends, that he was deleting her and that he was sorry.

The complainant revealed to the court in a personal statement that she feels harassed and feels she cannot look at her phone incase her ex has texted her and she feels nervous walking to work and when she is alone.

Worrall pleaded guilty to causing harassment between April 6 and April 14 after sending unwanted Whatsapp messages.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “It’s unusual for a relationship to have a clean break. The messages weren’t threatening or violent and he was asking if the relationship could be resumed. He was upset that the relationship had come to an end. He has very much moved on now.”

Magistrates fined Worrall £285 and ordered him to pay a £28 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also given a restraining order for six months.

