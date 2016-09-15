Foster homes are needed for youngsters

Kind-hearted people are being asked to open their homes to youngsters in need of a place to stay.

Derbyshire County Council is appealing for anyone interested in becoming a foster carer to attend a drop-in session

The informal event takes place from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, September 28, at County Hall, in Matlock.

Foster care is as varied as the children and young people who need looking after. We need foster carers for children of all ages and abilities, including disabled children. Interested people can chat to existing foster carers and to members of the council’s foster team. No appointment is needed. People can bring friends and family. There is free parking.

Visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/fostering or call 0800 083 7744.