‘Game Of Thrones’ star to wow the crowds at Crich Tramway Village’s Starlight Spectacular event

A star from the blockbusting TV hit, ‘Game Of Thrones’ will be wowing the crowds during a Starlight Spectacular event at Crich Tramway Village in school half-term week later this month.

Actress Elizabeth Webster, who plays Fat Walda Bolton, nee Frey, in the cult fantasy drama, is to make an appearance on Wednesday, October 26 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

It’s just one of several exciting attractions and activities to keep the family entertained during the week, which will also include a Hallowe’en-themed woodland walk and vintage trams running into the early evening.

The Starlight Spectacular starts at 4 pm on Monday, October 24, when a surprise guest will perform the official lights switch-on to illuminate the tramway village for the week.

A Hogwarts-themed buffet will run from the Monday to the Wednesday, although you need to book by October 23 to avoid disappointment. And Thursday, October 26 is Super Heroes Day when youngsters can sit on a replica of Batman’s Batpod and meet some of their favourite comic-book characters. Children under the age of 16 dressed in super hero costumes will also receive free admission.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Amber Valley, Couns Richard and Susan Iliffe, will also be there on the Thursday to celebrate the district’s nominated ‘local heroes’ who work hard for the community or are an inspiration to young people.

Event organiser Alison Isaacs said: “As well as the fun elements, we are keen to celebrate local heroes who do so much, whether they are inspirational teachers, carers or those who dedidcate time to helping others.

“The finalists in our ‘local heroes’ competition will be invited to have tea and cakes with the Mayor and Mayoress.”

The week continues on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 when lookalike characters from ‘Star Wars’ will be the centre of attention -- along with a replica jet-fighter. While local band, The Force, will entertain between 7 pm and 9.30 pm in the Red Lion pub within the tramway village.

The fun-filled event will come to a close with a Christmas market and vehicle display by Amber Valley Car Club on the Saturday and also Sunday, October 30.