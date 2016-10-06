Garden damage sparks police plea

Police are appealing for information after fencing and a garden was damaged.

They are keen to talk to three males who were seen in Carter Lane West, South Normanton, at around 1am on Friday, September 23. One had a backpack, another carried a scooter and the third wore a tracksuit jacket.

Call PCSO Lucy Naughton on 101.

