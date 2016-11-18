GBBO star teams up with Derbyshire farm shop to launch new bakes range

Great British Bake Off star Val Stones has teamed up with the bakers at her brother’s Derbyshire farm shop to create a new range of bakes.

The selection, named Val at Croots... made with love, features Virtuous Cake (fat free and sugar free), a three-pack cherry shortbread, and two-pack cookies in three different flavours - ginger, M&M and orange and raisin.

Steve Croot and his sister Val Stones, star of the 2016 Great British Bake Off series. Photo contributed.

They were launched at Croots Farm Shop, near Duffield, during the shop’s Taste of Christmas event, when Val gave a series of popular demonstrations. The shop is run by Val’s brother Steve Croot and his wife Kay, and she has been a regular visitor over the years.

“Val has had a hand in our bakes, quite literally, for some time – helping us out with ideas and suggestions from family recipes and favourites, including our Croots Christmas cake,” said Steve.

“More recently, she has been working with our chief baker Margaret and her team in our kitchens to get the recipes just right for the Val at Croots... made with love range. We’re very excited to be launching these new products.

“Val’s a great baker, and I’ve enjoyed eating her cakes for more than 50 years now. We were delighted when she said she’d be happy to help us create a new range of bakes and to also do some baking demonstrations at Croots for our annual Taste of Christmas event.”

Retired headteacher Val, who lives in Somerset, became one of the public’s favourite contestants in the most recent Great British Bake Off series.

She said: “I love visiting my brother Steve and his family in Derbyshire, and I’ve enjoyed helping out with ideas and recipes for Croots Farm Shop for several years. I always bake with love and I hope that comes across in the Val at Croots range.”

Croots, which is based at Farnah House Farm, on Wirksworth Road, is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm (Shires Eatery until 4.30pm) and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.