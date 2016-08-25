“Grumpy” boyfriend is given unpaid work after hitting partner

A boyfriend who struck his partner after they both woke up in a “grumpy mood” has been given 180 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates court heard how James Parnell, 24, formerly of Gipsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted punching Kelsey Darby in the face after she had threatened to throw a cup of water at him to calm him down.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman told a court hearing earlier this month that Kelsey Darby and Parnell lived together and both stated they have grumpy moods and they were in a bad mood on the morning of July 7.

Mr Chapman added: “An argument started almost immediately as they awoke. Miss Darby threatened to calm the defendant down by throwing a cup of water at him.

“Parnell asked her how she would like it if he threw a cup of water at her and he got the cup and got in her face and he threw his arm and made contact with her face.”

Parnell told police he had snapped and had hit his partner with his fist maybe twice to the face.

The defendant, who moved to Codnor Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to assault after the incident on July 7.

Defence solicitor John Wilford had said that both the defendant and the complainant had previously been referred to a domestic violence support team after they had both received a caution from a previous incident.

He added that they did not visit the support team which Parnell now regrets.

Magistrates sentenced Parnell on August 24 after considering a probation report.

He was given a 12 month community order with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Magistrates also sentenced Parnell to 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

