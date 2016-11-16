Halloween garden helps air ambulance

editorial image
0
Have your say

Belper couple John and Jenny May donated £449.74 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA). The pair presented Richard, Grace and Julie Fletcher, Derbyshire Community Representatives for DLRAA, with the money at their house in Belper. They raised the funds by creatively decorating their front garden for Halloween and asking passers-by to make a donation.

Back to the top of the page