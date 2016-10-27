Help deter unwanted trick or treaters by displaying free poster

Residents across Derbyshire are being invited to pick up free posters to help scare off unwanted trick or treaters and anti-social behaviour over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

The posters can be collected from Safer Neighbourhood officers and are designed to be placed in windows or doors of residents who do not wish to be visited by trick or treaters or downloaded from www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Shopkeepers are also being invited to pick up posters for their shops to advise their customers that eggs and flour will not be sold to anyone under the age of 16.

As well as handing out the free posters across Derbyshire, Safer Neighbourhood teams up and down the county will be increasing patrols over Halloween and Bonfire Night to cut out anti-social behaviour.

Officers will be chatting to residents to reassure them that they are out on patrol and will use powers to disperse groups of people who are found to be causing a nuisance.

Tips for a safer Halloween and Bonfire Night, for young people and parents, include young children involved in trick or treating should be accompanied by an adult, only call at houses where you know the occupants, rather than strangers and consider calling ahead to say you are visiting, respect the privacy and wishes of people who do not want to take part in trick or treat and observe the “Sorry No Trick or Treat” posters people may display in doors or windows.

Residents are also advised to follow the doorstep code when answering the door to unexpected callers. This includes making sure doors and windows are locked and using a door bar or chain before opening the door.

A poster, which has been designed to remind people of the laws surrounding fireworks is also being offered by police. The poster aims to educate and remind people about the law around fireworks, which includes fireworks cannot be set off between 11pm and 7am, except for Bonfire Night, when they can be let off until midnight, and New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the curfew ends at 1am the following day, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or carry fireworks and throwing or setting off fireworks in the street is also against the law. Offenders could find themselves with an £80 fine.

For further information, to pick up posters, or to find out about diversionary activities for youngsters in your area, contact your Safer Neighbourhood team on 101.

You can also send them a message by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk.