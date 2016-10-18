Hiker dies after being taken ill on Pennine Way in Derbyshire

A hiker died after suffering from chest pains while walking on the Pennine Way in Derbyshire.

On the evening of Saturday October 15, the Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, following reports of a man having collapsed with chest pains at Broadlee Bank in Upper Booth near Edale.

EMAS paramedics were first on scene, but despite their best efforts, together with the work of rescue team members, the gentleman couldn’t be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased.

Following the attendance of Derbyshire Police, the casualty was placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher and carried to Upper Booth by the joint team members.

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team members say they wish to convey their ‘sincere condolences’ to the gentleman’s family and friends in the Nottingham area for their ‘sudden and tragic loss’.