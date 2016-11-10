Horse trek raises more than £2,000

The Rotary Club of Amber Valley organised a successful summer horse trek this year. With the support of Shottle farmer Bill Dilks and his farmer neighbours, a 15 mile route across fields, hills and valleys around the Shottle and Alport area provided a varied and exciting ride for more than 120 riders. The event raised more than £2,000, which was shared between the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, the Peak 4x4 Response Team and the air ambulance service.

