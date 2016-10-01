Hotshot photographers open new studio business in Belper

Belper’s deputy mayor has added another string to his bow by going into business with two young hotshots on a new photo studio in the town.

Peter Hurst, 65, has taken the plunge and set up a cooperative business with partners Victoria Clarke and Dan Evans, both 22, after the three met on a training course last year.

Peter said: “I have been a photographer for about 20 years, and graduated in commercial photography from the University of Derby earlier this year.

“The two younger members were obviously keen amateurs who are now keen to make it their profession.”

The result their business Immersive Productions, and also Belper Studio, their premises on Kilbourne Road.

Peter added: “The ambition is to become a successful commercial business offering full photographicand video services in fashion, product and corporate markets, plus event and press work.”

Mayor of Belper Councillor Gary Spendlove officially opened the businesses on Friday, September 23, and said it was a pleasure to welcome new ventures to the town.

Peter said the site was chosen for its central location, suited for multiple purposes and affordable for a start-up.

He addded: “While not yet into makeover experiences, we can do family shoots in a friendly and relaxed situation.

“The studio is available for hire when we are not using it ourselves and please contact us for prices and availability.”

The trio have already secured a first commission from a local medical practice, taking passport photos for people who suffer claustrophobia.

To find out more, call 01773 828441 or 07970 262474.

Alternatively, visit www.belperstudio.com or www.immersiveproductions.co.uk.