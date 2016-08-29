I Am Team GB day is backed by Belper MP

Belper’s Conservative MP Pauline Latham joined in the nation’s biggest ever sports day on Saturday when backing the I Am Team GB initiative.

Hosted by ITV, the day invited famous faces to join Britain’s successful Olympians returning from Rio, and celebrate the financial support they get from the National Lottery. It also encouraged thousands of sports clubs across the UK to open their doors and welcome new participants.

“Team GB’s Olympic results were incredible, especially the achievements of Derbyshire superstars Adam Peaty and Hollie Webb,” said Mrs Latham. “I Am Team GB was a great idea, which I fully supported. It was good to see sports clubs in mid-Derbyshire stage events on the big day.”