The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 29 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Ann-Marie Mettam, 32, of Cauldron Drive, Chesterfield. Admits failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment in that he failed to report to the relevant officer. Fined £40. Pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics, sunglasses and a toothbrush valued at £166.99 belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £166.99 compensation.

Stacey Adelaide Hollingworth, 34, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from imprisonment. Indicated a guilty plea to supplying a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. Pleaded guilty to stealing perfume valued at £69.98 belonging to TK Maxx. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £16 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £16 compensation. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Garry Newton, 46, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to intentionally touching a girl aged under 15 and that touching was sexual and she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe she was consenting. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cosmetics and curling tongues valued at £137 belonging to Tesco. Indicated a guilty plea stealing two boxes of Top Man EDT valued at £20 belonging to Boots Plc. Must pay £20 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of Aramis Black EDT valued at £81 belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Andrew Alexander Miller, 20, of Heage Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £76. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Rodney Boll, 44, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Convicted of attempting to enter as a trespasser a building, namely a shed on Dale Bank Crescent, New Whittington, Chesterfield, with intent to steal. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Pleaded guilty to stealing two Battenburg cakes belonging to Londis. Pleaded guilty to stealing a garage door to a value unknown. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for the offences of possessing a controlled class A drug, theft from a shop and twice failing to surrender. Extended supervision period of suspended sentence until September 19, 2017. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Theft

David William Charles Rowe, 59, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing two joints of meat. Pleaded guilty to stealing joints of meat valued at £18.69. Committed to prison for three weeks.

Jonathan Gordon Alletson, 31, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to stealing assorted items of meat. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after release from imprisonment. Indicated a guilty plea to having entered as a trespasser a building, namely the staff area of Delisserie, on Chapel Walk, Alfreton, and stole a black purse. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 17 weeks.

Matthew John Leese, 44, of Porterhouse Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries belonging to Boyes Department Store. Pleaded guilty to stealing shirts valued at £12 belonging to Boyes Department Store. Must pay £12 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries valued at £30 belonging to B&M Bargains at Alfreton. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £90 belonging to the Co-op. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing razor blades valued at £100 belonging to Wilko’s. Must pay £100 comepnsation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

David Bailey, 32, of Oxford Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing a BT home phone valued at £34.99 belonging W.Boyes & Co department store. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lindsay Jayne Weatherall, 40, of Nesfield Close, Dunston, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a quantity of children’s clothing valued at £468 belonging to Marks and Spencer. Fined £40. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing spirits valued at £70 belonging to Asda Stores. Must pay £70 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Babyliss hair curler and a Phillips hair curler valued at £194 belonging to Tesco stores. Must pay £194 compensation. Community order to last until September 21, 2017, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

David John Allen, 38, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing batteries valued at £90 belonging to Wilko’s. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admits committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for possessing a class B drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of possessing amphetamine. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Shaun Anton Wragsdale, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing an XBox One games controller valued at £59.99 belonging to Toys R Us. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £35 belonging to Co-op. Must pay £35 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Assault

John Paul Towle, 33, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a detention officer. Committed to prison for six weeks. Must pay £200 compensation and an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Anthony Rough, 27, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Deborah Jones, 38, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Community order to last until September 18, 2017, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £60 and must pay £100 compensation and a £60 victim surcharge and £140 costs.

Motoring

James Bryan Pashley, 29, of Wood Avenue, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby personal injury and damage was caused to another person and their vehicle and failed to stop and failed to give a name and address. Fined £180 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

John Leslie Bilton, 54, of Albert Street North, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Lee Raymond Sinclair, 42, of Cambridge Street, Blackwell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £245 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.