The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 13 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Steven Lee Smith, 49, of Iron Cliff Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to having a registered vehicle without meeting insurance requirements. Fined £80 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Radu-Mircea Moisa, 46, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for two years. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Paul Andrew Barnett, 43, of Barley Lane, Ashgate, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath in an investigation. Fined £387 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Other

Shaun Steven Buxton, 25, of Mansfield Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to contacting a person which he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 29, 2018. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Simon Eyre, 39, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Brian John Bennett, 38, of Holmefield Road, Whitwell. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to enter a building, namely Whitwell News, as a trespasser with intent to steal. Must pay £44.59 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to having chisel in connection with a theft. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Community order to last until October 2, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 148 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Jonathan Watkins, 47, of Limekiln House, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance namely that he was working. Fined £80 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to a count of obtaining a housing benefit by dishonestly making a false statement to Derbyshire Dales District Council that he was not working. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to a count of obtaining Jobseekers Allowance by making a statement to the Department for Work and Pensions which was false by failing to declare he was working. No separate penalty.

Michael Renshaw, 39, of Sleetmore Lane, Somercotes. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a parking meter belonging to the National Trust. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a car parking meter belonging to Derbyshire County Council. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £100 and £1,250 in compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Roy Smith, 34, of Brookfield Crescent, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admits committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of battery and damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences, which were subject to the suspended sentence order, of assault and destroying a phone. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Leslie Charles Salmon, 43, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Fined £120 and must pay £200 compensation. Admits committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for being drunk and disorderly. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of being drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to damaging a glass panel. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door frame. Community order to last until October 3, 2017, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 3, 2018.

Gary Andrew Walton, 52, of Broadway Avenue, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal a car stereo. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Armando Anthony Cervi, 43, of Ashgate Heights, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Restraining order to last until October 3, 2019. Must pay £250 compensation. Found guilty of obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty. Must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon, namely a weight in a sock. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Pleaded guilty to having a knife in public. Pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening behaviour. Must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of diamorphine. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Assault

Daniel William Thomas Brough, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and another count of assaulting a police constable. Must pay £125 compensation. Committed to custody for 18 weeks.

Vincent Lowe, 27, of Calow Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault. Must pay £100 compensation and £300 costs. Found guilty of damaging a window and door. Must pay £245.39 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Ryan Troth, 36, of Outram Road, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until October 3, 2017, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Craig Anthony Dickson, 30, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing various items belonging to Tesco Extra. Pleaded guilty to stealing cat food valued at £51.93 belonging to Pets at Home. Pleaded guilty to stealing four containers of Bold 2 in 1 valued at £20 belonging to Poundland. Community order to last until October 2, 2017, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lesley John Cox, 29, of Carlyon Garden, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing three jars of Dowe Egberts coffee, three packets of Lenor Unstoppables and three bottles of Charlie Perfume to the value of £33.61 belonging to B&M Bargains. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 2, 2017, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Amy Louise Covell, 34, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat products and detergents. Must pay £28 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing beef and lamb. Must pay £60 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing three Yankee candles. Must pay £66 compensation. Pleaded guilty to attempting to steal meat products. Pleaded guilty to stealing children’s clothing. Pleaded guilty to stealing jewellery. Must pay £75 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing items belonging to Tesco Extra. Pleaded guilty to stealing items belonging to B&M bargains. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Drugs

Ashley Paul Heldreich, 26, of Green Lane, Dronfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.98grammes of cannabis. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.