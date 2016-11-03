The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 3 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Robert Ian Newton, 23, of Valley Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a living room door and a decorative goblet valued at £142. Fined £20 and must pay £142 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging wall art, a glass candle bowl, a window blind and a Samsung Galaxy S6 mobile phone. Conviction of an offence while a community order for an offence of assault by beating is in force. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault by beating. Community order to last until October 20, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 20, 2017.

David Daniel Bacon, 36, of Wingerworth Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window valued at £500 belonging to Bet Fred. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay £204.61 compensation.

Martin Joseph Neil, 40, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify police of a new address. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to report to the relevant officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of stealing sunglasses and a sports bag, attempting to steal a vehicle, taking a pedal cycle with the consent of the owner. Admitted a further count of failing to comply with a community order by failing to report to the relevant officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for original offences relating to the order of stealing various items and stealing a Centigrade Coat, food items and a pair of headphones. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Scott Vincent Adams, 48, of Town Street, Pinxton. Indicated a guilty plea to approaching and speaking to someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to entering an address and speaking to someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Kerrie Poynton, 25, of St Augustine’s Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £75 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Thomas Kenneth Hydes, 20, of Chestnut Avenue, Killamarsh. Indicated a guilty plea to having entered as a trespasser a building, namely a garage, stole a set of four alloy wheels and four car batteries to the value of £500. Fined £80 and must pay £30 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph William Robotham, 20, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window valued at £803.88 belonging to Barnardo’s Charity Shop. Fined £325 and must pay £803.88 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew John Freeman, 20, of Rogers Avenue, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Volkswagen Polo. Community order to last until October 24, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £262 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andreas Kostas Dikitis, 50, of Staunton Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £64 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Michael Andrew Nicholls, 34, of Wikeley Way, Brimington, Chesterfield. Convicted of failing to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence when suspected of driving. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Convicted of failing to co-operate with a road side breath test. No separate penalty.

Neil Keith Baily, 30, of Bluebank View, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £330 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Matthew Brealy, 43, of Askew Way, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dean Michael Pearson, 51, of Dunston Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £235 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Lee Anthony Smith, 36, of Langwith Road, Shirerbook. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Theft

Shinayde Theresa Ann Strachan, 27, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing baby clothes belonging to Marks and Spencer. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Asda. Must pay £18.79 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing five Yankee Candles belonging to Home Bargains. Must pay £15 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing two Xbox charging stations valued at £49.98 belonging to Toys R Us. Pleaded guilty to stealing Yankee Candles belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for 15 weeks.

Jack Douglas Baldwin, 24, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries and cleaning products belonging to Wilko’s. Must pay £60 compensation and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Glade candle and Clean and Clear facial wash belonging to Wilko Retail Ltd. Must pay £12 compensation. Community order to last October 24, 2017, with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Andrew Wain, 60, of North Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cash. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £900 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Karl Francis Vardy, 43, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 20 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to damaging a leather jacket. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window frame. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to damaging a fuse box. No separate penalty. Restraining order to last until October 20, 2018.

Joseph Anthony Gibson, 18, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Must pay £1,000 compensation. Community order to last until October 23, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stephen Anthony Wright, 33, of Gorse Valley Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until October 25, 2017, with a ten week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 25, 2018. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

James Anderson, 56, of Charles Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault. Restraining order to last until October 25, 2019. Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Robert Barker, 20, of Pikehall, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault. Discharged conditionally for one year. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.