The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 10 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Karen Smith, 48, of Shakespeare Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Found guilty of being in charge of a dog called Spike which was dangerously out of control and injured someone. Unless the dog is kept under control by always being kept on a leash and muzzled in public, and by never being left unsupervised and never left under the control of a person aged under 16 and by being banned from The Green it must be destroyed. Fined £210 and must pay £1,000 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £1,860 costs and £400 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Turner, 31, of Wellington Street, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £200 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Jordan Newton, 22, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Samuel Alexander Jones, 22, of Danby Avenue, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Lauren Catherine Davies, 21, of Stephenson Place, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £92 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Harry Musgrove, 36, of Larpit Green, Whitwell. Indicated a guilty plea to acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of assaulting Superintendant James Allen, damaging a windscreen to a Renault Clio. Committed to prison for twelve weeks.

Motoring

tHOMAS mITCHELL, 23, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £86 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kerry Annemarie Smith, 32, of Elizabeth Park, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to someone by driving a vehicle dangerously in a car park. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until October 30, 2017, with 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Benjamin Scott Barker, 25, of Elliott Drive, Inkersall. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Victoria Bond, 40, of Stubley Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 80 hours of unpaid work. Fined £115 and must pay £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Elizabeth Hogg, 25, of Derwent Drive, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Richard Anthony Moorhouse, 25, of Monsall Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to having driven a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £290 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dean Hunt, 44, of Crescent Road, Selston. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding a driving licence. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Jamie Stuart Thompson, 35, of Crowell Avenue, Blackwell, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being the user of a vehicle which contravened a local traffic order in that the maximum gross weight exceeded 3.5tonnes. Fined £216 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £115 costs.

Joe Marriott, 30, of New Street, South Normanton. Found guilty of causing someone to use a vehicle without insurance. Fined £392 and must pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Hardcastle, 45, of Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £134 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Assault

Simon Terry Ager, 44, of Catherine Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Community order to last until October 27, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £50 and must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Paul Robert Dables, 37, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order to last until May 2, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Jack Sharples, 28, of Albert Street, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 2, 2019. Must pay £400 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Drugs

Connor Ashley Statham, 21, of School Road, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.4grammes of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Elliot Hill, 22, of Hillcrest Close, Shuttlewood, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to producing eight plants of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Ian Michael Thomas, 29, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pram. Community order to last until October 30, 2017, with a Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £37.84 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Ferguson, 36, of Shawcroft Avenue, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing two fragrance sets belonging to Superdrug. Pleaded guilty to stealing two perfume sets belonging to Wilkinson’s. Must pay £10 compensation. Community order to last until July 30, 2017, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £20 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admits committing a further offence during a suspended sentence for an offence of ABH. Order to continue. Fined £30.

Daniel John Walker, 42, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing two packs of bacon. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £2.40 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of theft. No action taken.