Latest Weather: Spells of rain and sunshine

The Met Office has forecast spells of rain with sunny intervals for today, Saturday, September 17, across Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

It is expected to be cloudy for most with some patchy rain across eastern parts during the morning.

However, the Met Office has forecast drier and brighter spells with some sunny intervals developing as the day progresses.

Overnight, it should be cloudy but mainly dry overnight with a chill, according to the Met Office, with some mist and fog patches.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 16 degrees centigrade and lows of 13 degrees centigrade.