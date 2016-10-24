LIST: 2016 Derbyshire bonfire night events

Bonfire night is fast approaching so we’ve put together a round-up of where you can see an organised firework display in Derbyshire.

We can easily add to the list though so if you’d like your event featuring, please email the details to louise.cooper@jpress.co.uk.

Buxton Rugby Club - Friday November 4, gates open at 6pm, lighting up time at 6.45pm. Free car parking - Family entry £10 per ticket, Adults £5 each.

Chatsworth - November 5 and 6. Gates open and entertainment begins at 6pm, bonfire lit and Disney classics firework display at 7.30pm, grand finale firework display at 8.45pm and event ends at 9.45pm. Tickets - £10 children and £15 adults on Saturday; £8.50 children and £12.50 adults on Sunday.

Erewash bonfire and fireworks display - West Park, Long Eaton, November 5. Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lighting at 7pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 for a family of two adults and up to three children, £15 on the night. Adults advance tickets £5, 16 and under or 60 and above £2 – a £1 saving on the on-the-night price. Admission is free for children aged five and under. Tickets can be bought from West Park and Victoria Park leisure centres, or Ilkeston and Long Eaton town halls.

Bonfire night at The Manor, Brampton - Saturday November 5, gates open from 5pm. Tickets only, £5 adults, £2 children. Order tickets online - here.

Chesterfield fireworks extravanganza - Thursday November 3, Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor, gates open from 4pm with a fun fair, catering vans and sweet stalls, fireworks at 7pm. Entry £2.

Whaley Bridge - Saturday November 5, Whaley Bowling Club, gates open at 6pm, fireworks from 8pm, adults £4, children £2. Family tickets available from local shops.

Carsington and Hopton - Saturday November 5, School Pavilion field in Carsington, gates open 6.15pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm, children’s fireworks at 7pm, main fireworks at 7.30pm. Tickets available in advance from the Miners Arms pub in Carsington or Carsington Sports & Leisure at Carsington Water priced at £5 for adults, £2 for children under 16 and £12 for a family (2 adults and 2 children). Prices on the night at the gate will be £6 for adults, £3 for children under 16 and £15 for a family. Under 4’s are free.

Grouse Inn and the Whitworth Centre fireworks spectacular - Saturday November 5, The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, gates open at 6.30pm, admission £1.