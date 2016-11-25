M1 near Chesterfield fully reopens after crash

The M1 in Derbyshire.

An accident closed part of the M1 near Chesterfield this morning.

Multiple vehicles collided on the northbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 28 and 29, resulting in the closure of one lane.

The lane has now reopened but motorists are being warned to expect delays, with traffic particularly heavy around Tibshelf Services.

There is no word on any injuries.


