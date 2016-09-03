Making Derbyshire businesses safer from fire with free workshops

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) will be offering businesses advice and information during Business Safety Week which begins on the 5 September 2016.

Station manager Gary Platts said: “Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service appreciates that understanding business safety legislation can be difficult and confusing for some businesses and therefore want to work with business owners and managers to guide them through their legal obligations, whilst maintaining a common sense approach to fire safety.

“Whilst our Fire Safety Business Advisors will be engaging with businesses across the county throughout the week to ensure information and advice is accessible for all businesses.”

DFRS will be helping businesses to manage their fire risks and hazards, and potentially to save lives and safeguard their businesses against financial and commercial loss is of key importance, particularly in these competitive times, when growth and sustainability are a priority. Fire can cause major disruption for businesses; there is a far greater chance of recovery if risks have been identified and arrangements have been put in place to prevent fires starting, or to mitigate their impact.

There will be a series of events across Derbyshire to help businesses improve their knowledge of fire safety and the safety of employees and visitors to their premises.

Business Safety Week Activity

Monday, September 5 – Business Safety leaflet drops to businesses in Normanton and Peartree Road area.

Tuesday, September 6 – Business Safety Leaflet drops to businesses on Chatsworth Road and Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Tuesday, September 6 – Business Safety drop in sessions at Buxton Community Fire Station, 10am-12pm & 2pm-4pm plus local leaflet drops.

